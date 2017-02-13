Retired Firefighter Thankful His Home Was Saved From Wildfire

Donald Johnson was on his way home Sunday when he saw heavy smoke coming from his neighborhood in southeast Oklahoma City .

"We were really worried about the dogs. We had the dog kennel in the back," he said.

The roads were blocked off and he waited for hours, not knowing if his home and two dogs were safe.

Johnson is now retired, but served for the Oklahoma City Fire Department for 32 years. He knows how quickly a fire can spread, and Sunday's wildfire was right outside his door.

The flames reached to his front porch, burned all the grass in his yard and melted a few belongings. Most importantly, his home and his dogs were saved.

About 200 firefighters from a dozen fire departments were there to save his house.

Johnson said he was proud.

"I was sure glad to see them," he said.