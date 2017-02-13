My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: OKC Thunder Fans Boo, Chant About KD



I told you the boo birds would be out, but oh my word!

We got to the arena early and fans were already booing, and this is what it was like every time KD touched the ball, during WARM UPS for Pete's sake!

The fellas who sit behind us are great guys and Thunder super fans, and they were letting KD have it the whole game, frequently starting the "cupcake chant" calling Durant soft.  

And the Thunderdome was as loud as I've ever heard it when Durant was introduced with a wholehearted boo that shook the rafters.

One woman walked by shaking her head and said to me "My 2 Cents is that Oklahoma City is better than this."

But I don't blame the fans.  

In time, Durant may get some love here, but Saturday night, a lot of Thunder fans wanted him to feel the rejection they felt in July when he dumped the Thunder.

To a degree, our "big league" identity was wrapped up in Kevin Durant, and to some, nationally, his leaving affirmed the notion that no superstar would want to stay in little old Oklahoma City.

And that's why, Saturday night, the CHEERS were equally as loud for Russell Westbrook.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

