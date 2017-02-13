Thunder Look Flat In Blowout Loss To Wizards - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Look Flat In Blowout Loss To Wizards

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
Washington D.C. -

The Wizards shot 57.5 percent from the field and 61.9 percent from behind the arc on the way to a 120-98 win over the Thunder.

Washington has now won 10 of its last 11 games while the Thunder has dropped seven games this season by at least 20 points. 

With the Monday night matchup against the Wizards (33-21) coming just two days following Kevin Durant’s heated return to OKC, it appeared the Thunder (31-25) was emotionally hungover from the tip-off in D.C.

Washington roared out of the gates as Bradley Beal caught fire early and carried the Wizards to an early 22-6 lead following a 13-0 run. The Thunder did claw back to get within four points in the second quarter, but things only got worse for OKC as the second half neared.  

During a 10-minute span that covered parts of the second and third quarters, the Thunder missed 24 consecutive field goal attempts, which marks the most of any team this season.

To make matters worse, as OKC was missing shots, the Wizards were making nearly every one they took.

After leading by 13 points at halftime, the Wizards opened the second half on a 24-3 run to completely blow the hinges off the game. Whether it was Beal swishing one of his six 3-pointers, or John Wall stunning the crowd with a beautiful between-the-legs bounce pass to Otto Porter for a fast break slam, the Wizards were thriving.

Billy Donovan benched most of his starters before the halfway mark in the third quarter after Porter hit a 3-pointer to put Washington up 91-57.

Russell Westbrook finished with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists but made only five of his 19 shot attempts.

Beal led the Wizards with 22 points on 7-for-8 shooting while Wall added 15 points and 13 assists. 

The Thunder will be back in action on Wednesday when it hosts the Knicks. 

