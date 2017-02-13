Chickasha Schools Mourn Beloved Teacher's Passing

Students and faculty in Chickasha are devastated by the sudden passing of longtime teacher.

Greg Chilton died after suffering a heart attack over the weekend.

Chilton had been with Chickasha Public Schools for 16 years and impacted thousands of lives in the community.

In his classroom at Chickasha High School, Chilton met with students about their goals and did everything he could to help them succeed, as part of the school's personalized learning program.

"His room is open. We left it open because we knew kids needed that closure. They need to go on and look at his desk and see those things. It helps with it. It's not easy," said Superintendent David Cash.

Cash said it is still too tough for his students to talk about, losing the teacher who made such an impact on so many lives.

He served as the swim team coach, the academic and scholastic teams coach and taught driver's ed. Just months ago, his colleagues voted him Chickasha High School's site teacher of the year.

"He just connected with people. That's why he was so popular with our faculty is he would give the shirt off his back, I mean he was that guy. If kids had problems, they knew they could lean on him," said Cash.

The room was full at Monday night's school board meeting, where they held a moment of silence for their beloved teacher.

The district will close Wednesday and stream Chilton's funeral service at 10 a.m. in the activity center auditorium, allowing everyone to pay their respects.

"That's one of the beautiful things about living in a community like this - that they'll rally and he won't be forgotten," said Cash.

Tuesday night at the 6:30 p.m. basketball games, everyone is wearing red for Chilton.