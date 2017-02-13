Thunder Social Scene: Steve's In The Nation's Capital

Following an emotional game against the Warriors, the Thunder is back in action on Monday against the Washington Wizards. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee made the trip out to D.C. and will be tweeting updates during the game. Check back throughout to make sure you keep up with all the action.

Of course the Wizards score at the buzzer, Wizards up 101-73 after three #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

For anyone who thought Saturday's #Thunder-Warriors game was just another game.. check out the scores of both team's games tonight. — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 14, 2017

Barring Presti pulling off a 'Herschel-like' trade, OKC cannot trade Kanter. End of subject. @okcthunder @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 14, 2017

Great Shooting night for Washington, just the opposite for OKC with three free throws in the 3rd #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

Wow! Turned south in a hurry, Wizards up 86-57 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

A horrible shooting start in the 3rd, Wizards up 17 with 8:37 left in 3rd #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

@OKCThunder open 3rd w 2 Sabonis missed 3s, missed last 14 shots, not scored in 5 mins. Otherwise it's going well in DC. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 14, 2017

Washington 67 Thunder 54 Half Russ-17 points Oladipo-6 points #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

TNT's Kevin Harlan accurately described the @okcthunder v Wizards game in 1st qtr: "Looking a lot like a preseason game." @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 14, 2017

Kentucky's least favorite player at the game tonight #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/n50wTK9zl3 — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

Washington 38 OKC 32 after one, nice rally, Wizards shooting 70 percent, Russ-13pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

OKC fighting back, the new uniforms are cooling the Wizards shooting, OKC down 29-23 with Russ to the line for the And One #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

Can't miss Wizards early (7-7 shooting) Washington up 16-6 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

Wizards pregame show, on the left no Russ in top five point guards #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/bXI4yRNZ0H — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 14, 2017

Brooks: A lot of times Russell used to be ripped by the National Media (but not anymore) #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 13, 2017

Nice pass at the end for Domas #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/oj9yro3LFh — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 13, 2017

Thunder web extra: here's John Wall on tonight's matchup with Russell Westbrook and OKC. Live reports from @SteveMcGehee at 6 and 10! pic.twitter.com/L0QXyrHqQh — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) February 13, 2017

Homecoming game tonight for Jerami Grant and Victor Oladipo #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/y78anjgHsD — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 13, 2017