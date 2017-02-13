Trae Young Gets All-American Jersey, Set To Commit Thursday

Norman North five-star guard Trae Young is set to announce his college decision on Thursday and will reportedly choose between Kansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Young received his McDonald’s All-American jersey on Monday and spoke with News 9’s Brian Mueller about his recruitment.

“I’m anxious but I’m also wanting this to slow down because I want to enjoy this all week,” Young said. “I know I can only do this once so I’m going to have fun with it.”

“I feel really good about [the decision]. It was so tough to come down to just one school, but now that I am I’m super excited.”