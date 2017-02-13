Police Search For Suspect Who Robbed NE OKC Convenience Store

Police say a closer look at the weapon shows the gun has a light on the bottom of the barrel - and they hope this may give them a clue to the robber’s identity.

Oklahoma City Police are looking for an armed man who held up a convenience store clerk, who begged the robber not to shoot him.

The robbery itself happened four days ago at the A1 convenience store at NE 27th St. and N. MLK Ave., but OKC police released the surveillance video early Monday morning. They hope someone recognizes the gunman and his voice and turns him in.

In the video, you see the gunman stays calm as the clerk fills the plastic bag with money. Police say a closer look at the weapon shows the gun has a light on the bottom of the barrel - and they hope this may give them a clue to the robber’s identity.

The convenience store is a popular stop among young and old alike. And many can't believe this happened at this store.

“It’s kind of scary,” said regular customer Monica Hutson. “Makes you not want to come around as much or even be here.”

Police confirm they checked their records and discovered this is the first robbery ever reported at A1 store, but it’s enough to put the regulars here on high alert.

“Well I’ll come here, but maybe not as much,” said Hutson.

Police have shared that video on their Facebook and Twitter pages and it has already been shared more than 30 times and received more than 500 views.