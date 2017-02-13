NFL Combine: Three Sooners & Two Cowboys Invited To Indianapolis

Oklahoma's Samaje Perine, Dede Westbrook and Charles Walker along with Oklahoma State's Vincent Taylor and Ashton Lampkin have been invited to the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

The combine will take place Feb. 28 through March 6 inside of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Throughout their time in Indianapolis, players will go through various workouts, tests, interviews, medical exams and media sessions as they try to boost their draft stock with NFL scouts from all 32 teams watching every move.

While three Sooners did make the invite list for the combine, running back Joe Mixon was not one of them. The NFL has a rule that bars players from participating in the combine if they have prior felony or misdemeanor convictions involving violence.

The 2017 NFL Draft will start on Thursday, April 27.