Rain To Make Its Way Monday Night Into OKC Metro

Rain is moving in from the west. It will spread east across the state Monday evening and overnight.
Temperatures drop to the upper 30s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be wet and chilly with highs struggling to reach into the mid-40s. Rain showers are likely throughout Tuesday afternoon and should come to an end later in the evening from north to south.
