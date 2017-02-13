Southbound I-35 Re-opened In Moore After Injury Crash

The southbound lanes of I-35 in Moore are back up and running after a two-vehicle injury crash temporarily shut down the high way for more than an hour, Monday afternoon.

The crash involved two pickups; one of which appears to have rolled at least once. Two ambulances were requested at the scene, but so far authorities have not said how many people were injured or the severity.

Traffic was diverted off of I-35 at 27th St. while crews worked to clear the scene or the wreckage and debris. As of 4 p.m. traffic was once again moving normally through the area.

