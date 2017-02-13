Choctaw Police Investigate Possible Threat At High School

Police were called out to investigate after a student allegedly made a verbal threat against Choctaw High School.

Authorities and school officials were notified of the possible threat late last week.

According to a release issued by the Choctaw Police Department, investigators and school officials looked into the incident and determined no criminal charges would be necessary at this time.

Police say the school is taking steps to discipline the student who allegedly made the threat. That student’s identity has not been released.

Both police and school officials say the school is safe and no other threats exist.