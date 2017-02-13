Bethany Police Release Name Of Officer Involved In Fatal Shooting

The Bethany Police Department has identified an officer who shot and killed an armed man Friday.

Authorities said they were called to the residence of James Stephen McMullen in the 8300 block of Northwest 36th St. in response to a domestic assault and battery. Officers went to McMullen’s home to arrest him and said he answered the door with a gun in his hand.

Officers said they told McMullen multiple times to drop his weapon, but he refused and made a movement toward officers, investigators said. Officer Matthew Branscum, a 2-year veteran of the Bethany Police Department shot McMullen who was then taken to OU Medical Center, authorities said.

McMullen died on Saturday and his body was handed over to the medical examiner for further investigation. Branscum has been placed on routine paid administrative leave during the investigation of the shooting, according to authorities.

Upon completion of the investigation it will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for further review.