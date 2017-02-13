Woodard Suffers Torn ACL, Out For Season

Oklahoma senior guard Jordan Woodard suffered a knee injury during the second half of Saturday’s game at Iowa State. Upon returning to Norman, tests and evaluations revealed that Woodard tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Woodard will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

“We are so grateful for Jordan and what he has brought to our program the past four seasons,” said OU head coach Lon Kruger. “The work ethic, determination and dedication he has displayed throughout his career have been key factors to our success and growth as a team. It is unfortunate to lose him for the conclusion of the season and his collegiate career. We will continue to support Jordan and use our resources to aid him in the recovery process.”

A starter on three consecutive NCAA Tournament teams, including last season’s Final Four squad, Woodard saw action in 125 career games in a Sooners uniform (124 starts). For his career, he averaged 11.5 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.9 minutes per game.

Woodard ranks in the top 10 of the OU records book for numerous career categories. He is fourth in assists (471), fifth in made free throws (440), seventh in steals (186), eighth in free throw percentage (.812) and eighth in minutes played (3,735). With 1,440 points, Woodard sits in 14th on OU’s career scoring list and fifth among guards.

One of the defining attributes of Woodard’s game is his consistent performance at the foul line. With 440 made foul shots and a .812 career free throw percentage, Woodard is the first player in OU history to finish his collegiate career with more than 400 made free throws at a rate of better than 80 percent.

Woodard was voted an All-Big 12 honorable mention member by league coaches during his junior season (2015-16) and was a 2016 Preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.

Born in Arcadia, Okla., Woodard is expected to graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in administrative leadership.