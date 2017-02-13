OKC Police: 1 Shot During Monday Altercation

Oklahoma City police are investigating a Monday morning shooting.

Officers said one person was shot in the leg in the 7100 block of Northwest 3rd St near North Rockwell Ave. and Melrose Lane. According to authorities, the shooting occurred during an altercation between two males.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, police said. There is no word on his condition.

Officers said a suspect was taken into custody, interviewed and then released. An investigation into the shooting will continue, and the district attorney will determine what charges, if any, are appropriate.

