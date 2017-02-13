Oklahoma Blood Institute Gearing Up For Bedlam Blood Battle - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Blood Institute Gearing Up For Bedlam Blood Battle

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Connect
OBI urges volunteers to donate during holiday season OBI urges volunteers to donate during holiday season
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is gearing up for a five-day Bedlam Blood Battle.

Donors must be healthy, age 16 or older, and available to give blood between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Feb. 13 to the 17th at the ROTC Armory, North Armory Room on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman.

Blood donors can also do a cheek swab on-site and join the Be The Match marrow registry which could give them an opportunity to save even more lives.

Donors will receive a free Blood Donor Challenge t-shirt and will be entered for a chance to win prizes.

The winning university will win bragging rights and the Bedlam Blood Battle trophy. The Oklahoma State Cowboys edged out the University of Oklahoma Sooners by 66 participants in the fall Bedlam Blood Battle.

“No matter which school edges out the other in this friendly rivalry, the patients in Oklahoma hospitals are the real winners,” said John Armitage, M.D., Oklahoma Blood Institute president and CEO.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on donations from an average of 1,200 donors each day to meet the needs of patients statewide. One blood donation can save as many as three lives, and takes only about an hour.

In 2017, Oklahoma Blood Institute is celebrating its 40th year of saving local lives. Oklahoma Blood Institute is a non-profit, independent blood center now serving more than 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Appointments can be made by visiting obi.org or calling (877) 340-8777. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.