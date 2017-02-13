OKC Road Construction Projects Begin To Pile Up, Overlap Today

Construction beginning today in downtown Oklahoma City may put a kink in your commute.

It's part of the Project 180 intersection improvements but is in the same area where the MAPS 3 streetcar project is taking place. Today, crews will be relocating a water line on Sheridan. One westbound lane will be closed until Feb. 16 between E.K. Gaylord Blvd. and Oklahoma Ave.

Also kicking off today, road demolition and track installation for the streetcar project. Over the next three weeks, Joe Carter Ave. will be closed to southbound traffic. One lane of northbound traffic will remain open.

You can stay updated on the Project 180 and OKC Streetcar-related construction and traffic flow changes by signing up for email alerts.