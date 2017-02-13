Mitchell Calls In To Discuss 780, 781 And Grocery Tax - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mitchell Calls In To Discuss 780, 781 And Grocery Tax

Posted: Updated:
By Cole Poland, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

With the new legislative session upon us, state lawmakers have laid out their agendas.

Political analyst Scott Mitchell calls in to discuss a couple of issues, like:

One lawmaker believes Oklahoma voters didn't understand State Questions 780 and 781 when they voted in favor of them.

Also, Governor Mary Fallin would like to eliminate the state grocery tax.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.