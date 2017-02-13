Late Night Car Crash In Midwest City Becomes Fatal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Late Night Car Crash In Midwest City Becomes Fatal

By Cole Poland, News9.com
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma -

Late Sunday, a car drove off Post Rd. Near NE 10th and caught on fire, killing the driver.

The road needed to be closed down as crews worked the scene.

Police were able to pull the driver out of the burning car but the driver died on the scene.

