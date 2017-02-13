Late Night Car Crash In Midwest City Becomes Fatal

President Trump has told senior aides that he's firing Steve Bannon as his White House strategist, The New York Times reported Friday.More >>
President Trump has told senior aides that he's firing Steve Bannon as his White House strategist, The New York Times reported Friday.More >>
Oklahoma's unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent in July, slightly higher than the 4.3 percent of each of the previous four months.More >>
Oklahoma's unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 percent in July, slightly higher than the 4.3 percent of each of the previous four months.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.