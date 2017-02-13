SQs 780, 781 Passage Unsettled In Some Lawmakers Eyes

Lawmakers now want to change two state questions passed by voters with one senator saying most people just didn’t realize what they voted for in November.

Senator Ralph Shortey announced a town hall meeting, tonight at Oklahoma City Community College at 6:30 p.m. because he wants to fix and modify, not reverse, State Questions 780 and 781.

In November, these state questions both passed with nearly 60-percent of the vote. 780 focuses on changing certain drug possession and property crimes from felony to misdemeanor. 781 creates a fund made up of the savings that are a result from 780.

Senator Shortey said, “One of these unintended consequences includes making possession of the date rape drug a misdemeanor instead of a felony."

Not every lawmaker agrees with Shortey, though. Norman representative Emily Virgin released a statement.