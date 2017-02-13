SQs 780, 781 Passage Unsettled In Some Lawmakers Eyes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

SQs 780, 781 Passage Unsettled In Some Lawmakers Eyes

Lawmakers now want to change two state questions passed by voters with one senator saying most people just didn’t realize what they voted for in November.

Senator Ralph Shortey announced a town hall meeting, tonight at Oklahoma City Community College at 6:30 p.m. because he wants to fix and modify, not reverse, State Questions 780 and 781.

In November, these state questions both passed with nearly 60-percent of the vote. 780 focuses on changing certain drug possession and property crimes from felony to misdemeanor. 781 creates a fund made up of the savings that are a result from 780.

Senator Shortey said, “One of these unintended consequences includes making possession of the date rape drug a misdemeanor instead of a felony."

Not every lawmaker agrees with Shortey, though. Norman representative Emily Virgin released a statement.

The voters spoke loud and clear last November when they overwhelmingly supported State Questions 780 & 781. They knew exactly what they were voting for -- long overdue criminal justice reform. The desire for criminal justice reform in Oklahoma seems to be at an all time high, so it is very unfortunate that some of my colleagues are already seeking to undo the intent of the voters. We have an opportunity this session to expand on these state questions and enact more changes to our outdated, unjust, and unsustainable criminal justice system in Oklahoma, and I hope my colleagues will consider the will of the citizens of our state on this issue.

