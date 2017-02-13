Bethany Police Involved In Fatal Shooting After Domestic Disturbance

Bethany Police are expected to release the name of the officer involved in a shooting that ended with the suspect dying.

The shooting took place early Saturday morning near NW 36th and Overholser. The suspect involved has been identified as James Stephen McMullen.

He was shot when police went to his home after his mother showed up at the police station and said her son had beat her up. According to police, McMullen came to the door with a gun pointed towards his chest. Officers drew their weapons and ordered him to drop the gun several times. When the man ignored their commands and pointed the gun at police, officers were forced to make a life or death decision. One of the officers fired multiple times.

Police are now trying to locate any witnesses who may have seen the fight between the mother and son and between the son and officers. The officer involved is on paid administrative leave until the investigation is completed.