Officials: Wildfire Burns More Than 870 Acres In SE OKC

By Briauna Brown, News9.com
Residents in southeast Oklahoma City are being evacuated due to an approaching wildfire Sunday afternoon. 

Crews were first called to the fire in the area of SE 134th and S. Air Depot Blvd. around 11:30 a.m. The blaze quickly spread, jumping to 149th Street. It is still heading south. 

Shortly after 2 p.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department asked residents who live on SE 164th between Air Depot and Midwest Blvd. to evacuated due to the approaching fire.

The Army National Guard helicopters started to do air drops of water over the area as the Oklahoma Forestry Services on the ground worked with firefighters.  

The Oklahoma Forestry Services mapped out the fire after 3:30 p.m. and said the fire burned 877 acres.

About 3:15 p.m., fire officials said the fire was continuing to advance south toward Norman. Norman residents who live along Indian Hills Road near 24th/36th Ave. NE were asked to prepare for evacuations. 

Shortly before 3:55 p.m., Oklahoma City police said SE 164 at Sooner Road was closed to through traffic due to the wildfire. 

Multiple fires crews from all over the metro were called in to assist Oklahoma City firefighters. A cause for the fire has not been released at this time.

At this time, two outbuilding are a total loss but no homes have been burned. 

Shortly after that, firefighters were called to 7213 Prairie Twyne Dr. just south of Wilshire, near the John Kilpatrick Turnpike. That fire threatened a home at one point, but crews were able to stop it in time. That fire is under control.

Firefighters were also called to a third fire in the area of 150th and Luther Road. 

