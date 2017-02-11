Kevin Durant Scores 34 In Heated Return To OKC As Warriors Hold Off Thunder

Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
Oklahoma City hosts Kristaps Porzingis and the New York Knicks in the season opener on Oct. 19th.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
With an eye toward tradition entering into its 10th season, the OKC Thunder today shared the designs for two of its new Nike uniforms for the 2017-18 season.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Oklahoma wanted a fresh, new look to maintain its place with the big boys, and now the Sooners have it.More >>
Oklahoma wanted a fresh, new look to maintain its place with the big boys, and now the Sooners have it.More >>
Even by Oklahoma State’s lofty standards, this year’s offense should be exceptional.More >>
Even by Oklahoma State’s lofty standards, this year’s offense should be exceptional.More >>
Entering a new season in defense of a state championship is a familiar position for the Carl Albert Titans football team but entering the season without legendary head coach Gary Rose is quite another.More >>
Entering a new season in defense of a state championship is a familiar position for the Carl Albert Titans football team but entering the season without legendary head coach Gary Rose is quite another.More >>
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>
Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is one of 45 players named to The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List.More >>