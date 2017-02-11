Thunder Social Scene: Kevin Durant's Back In OKC

Kevin Durant is back in Oklahoma City as the Thunder host the Golden State Warriors tonight at 7:30. Our Dean Blevins and Thunder Reporter, Steve McGehee, will be inside Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with all the action.

Game Over! Warriors 130 Thunder 114 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Jeff Van Gundy acting like he's got dinner plans at Mahogany Steakhouse in 10 mins. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 12, 2017

Don't write them off just yet, Warriors lead down to 12 with 8:35 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

As good as these fans have ever been. @NEWS9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Warriors 105 Thunder 88 after three, Russ-41pts #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Russ just blew by his 3rd qtr break. Has as much to do w Payne's ineptness as needing Russ in game. #Thunder @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

CUPCAKE is here to stay. If #Thunder fans yell it when 20 down, they'll yell it forever. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

KD doesn't have any friends on the OKC sideline, Dre and KD butt heads #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Said it when Kanter went out, Russ' assist for triple doubles would go down. #Thunder really struggle finishes on should-be Russ assists — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

KD and Russ go one on one in the 4th, wouldn't that be great #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Russ getting better of KD in this 1 on 1 exhibition. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Never would've guessed a year ago JMcGee would be schooling unsound #Thunder D. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Interesting .... looks like Kerr is having KD cover Russ. 3 straight possessions. @news9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

From 3: 21-0 GSW. Really, @okcthunder misses weren't close. And for the thousandth time. Roberson is 0-3. Why is he shooting? @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Warriors 73 Thunder 50 at half, the energy at the Peake is pretty much gone right now #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Missing every 3-pt attempt & playing w/o Kanter makes is virtually impossible to beat a truly great team. Heck, an average team. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Scoring droughts against the Warriors are never good, Warriors up 20 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

45 points for the Warriors and not a single player in double figures. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 12, 2017

For those keeping score, @okcthunder is 0-8 from 3. Losing basketball. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

And to think Livingston was once with the @okcthunder. He'd be a top player here now. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Game tied w Russ on floor. Minus 13 without. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

It's a 9 point game and OKC has Payne & Abrines trying to guard Livingston & Iggy. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Most glaring 1st quarter stat: Russ 5 turnovers. @okcthunder @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Tied when Russ left w 1:43 in 1st, @okcthunder down 6 after 1. @NEWS9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Warriors up 30-24 after one, turnovers haunting OKC with 7 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Both teams combined, 0/11 behind the arc. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Just when you begin a tweet saying all #Thunder except Russ playing well, Zero makes an And-1. @news9 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Sabonis with 5 quick points? Who guessed that one? Thunder up 13-8 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 12, 2017

Gotta believe GSW teammates want this one for KD something bad....@DNEWS9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Apparently Cupcake Man in arena. I was 6' away when security ushered him out of way of KD entrance ..... pic.twitter.com/qLJqT7Gvou — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

... & out the floor of arena. No harm no foul. Cupcake was crowding KD entry - it's a zoo down here. @news9 #Thunder pic.twitter.com/d7nkmGCESG — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

It's a big night when Magic Johnson is in OKC for regular season & Lakers aren't playing. @news9 @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/RMCt0EPWFF — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

What boos? KD can't hear a thing. But loud boos greeted his return. @news9 @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/KD4d4WERiT — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Chesapeake security just kicked person dressed up as cupcake mocking KD out of arena @News9 @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/KGaD7jYr1f — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Throngs anticipate KD entering arena floor any second now @news9 @okcthunder pic.twitter.com/rBApPEimff — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 12, 2017

Hat tip to those of you who took "Willie Beamen jersey" (+4000) in the "what will Russ wear to tonight's game?" prop bet. https://t.co/SgHYj9fYjh — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 11, 2017

The calm before the Thunder storm #News9Thunder pic.twitter.com/cUnq8ZKHMB — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 11, 2017

Big buzz in the air. @SteveMcGehee & I with live reports at 6:20/6:50 & 10:20/10:50 on @NEWS9 on KD's return. @OKCThunder v @Warriors. — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 11, 2017

This yr. and last, OKC has played the Warriors 3 times in the 2nd of a back2back, tonight will be the first for GS during same time period. — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 11, 2017

I just saw a guy walking his dog wearing a Thunder KD jersey. Nice to see it survived the great jersey burning of July 4, 2016. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 11, 2017