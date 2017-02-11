OSU Hoops: Cowboys Catch Fire In Blowout Win Over Texas

Oklahoma State shot 50 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from behind the arc as the Cowboys beat Texas, 84-71 on Saturday afternoon.

Related: Mike Gundy Brings Back Josh Henson To Coach O-Line

The Pokes have now won six of its last seven games with four of those wins coming by at least 13 points.

Led by the dunking exhibition from UT’s Jarrett Allen, the Longhorns took a 23-15 lead with nine minutes left in the first half. With all the momentum leaning on the side of the Longhorns, it was OSU’s senior leader who righted the ship for the Pokes.

Phil Forte III drained a deep 3-pointer, then hit swished another deep jumper as OSU’s sharpshooter sparked a 23-10 Cowboys’ run to close the first half. Whether it was Forte’s big shots, Jawun Evans’ playmaking or Jeffrey Carroll’s aggressiveness, the Pokes were playing some of their best basketball of the season as they led 38-33 at intermission.

While the Cowboys’ first half run set the tone, the way OSU opened the second half is what decided the outcome. A Carroll 3-pointer capped off a 10-0 OSU run to open the second half as the Longhorns struggled to keep up.

Forte splashed another 3-pointer with 7:17 left to put the Pokes up 76-56 as OSU led by double digits the rest of the way.

Forte and Carroll each scored 18 points to lead the Cowboys while Davon Dillard added 15 points off the bench to go with another monster dunk. Evans played a stellar all-around game with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

While OSU caught fire from behind the arc, UT shot only 17.4 percent (4-23) from 3-point range with no player hitting more than one. Allen led the Longhorns with 18 points.

The Cowboys will be back in action on Feb. 15 at TCU.