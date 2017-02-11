Record-Breaking Heat, Burn Ban In Place For Oklahoma Saturday - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Record-Breaking Heat, Burn Ban In Place For Oklahoma Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Record heat on the way Saturday!

Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s in Oklahoma City. The record stands at 82 degrees, but News 9’s Meteorologist Matt Mahler expects it to be 88 by Saturday afternoon. This would be the 4th warmest day ever across the metro for February.

In Western and Southwestern Oklahoma, it will be even hotter. Temperatures are expected to be near the mid-90’s Saturday.

With the high-winds and heat, the fire danger across Oklahoma remains high for the weekend.

Friday evening, Governor Mary Fallin issued a burn ban for 53 counties

