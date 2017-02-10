Your 2 Cents: How Will Thunder Fans React When KD Returns To OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: How Will Thunder Fans React When KD Returns To OKC

I'll probably just stand silently when Kevin Durant is introduced for Golden State Saturday night in OKC. I asked what would you do.

Keith said he'll boo, "We can still can boo him and respect him for what he did in community for OKC. He's now the enemy."

Kim said, "I was angry about the way he left, but he did do good things for this state, so he at least deserves some appreciation, through a nice clap."

Tony from Northwest Oklahoma suggested, "As they call his name, turn your back on him in silence. Kinda [sic] like he did us."

Gary in Seminole, "Show some class... silence is golden, and if you need to 'hurt' turn your back. But don't boo."

Larry in Stillwater wrote, "Kelly I think you need to grow up! He took another job. You act like a spoiled child that got his bike taken away."

Marcia from Altus, "I would like to see him get a warm Oklahoma welcome on Saturday."

Carla warned, "I think the more hostile fans are, the more they will fuel the entire Warrior team to rally around KD."

From Melanie, "...it's who he left us for. I kinda [sic] see it as him leaving his wife for her worst enemy."

Finally, Joel said he might boo him it first but, "You can't forget everything he did for OKC, and him and Russ putting us on the NBA map."

Boo's will rain down when KD's introduced, trust me.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents!

