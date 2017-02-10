Fallin Sets Date For Special Election To Fill OK County Sheriff

The date of a special election to fill the soon-to-be vacant seat for Oklahoma County Sheriff has been set by Gov. Mary Fallin for later this year.

The Governor called for the special election Friday evening. Current Oklahoma County Sheriff John Whetsel announced his retirement on Feb. 1. He will remain in place until 5 p.m. on March 1.

I've called a special election to fill the vacancy of Oklahoma County sheriff. https://t.co/HLj3bJz963 — Governor Mary Fallin (@GovMaryFallin) February 11, 2017

The filing period for the special election will be Feb. 27 to March 1. Then a special primary election will be held on April 4, followed by the special general election on Sept. 12. At least three people have already formally announced their candidacy to fill the position.

Oklahoma County Commissioners will appoint an interim sheriff to serve until the Sept. special election. According to one county commissioner News 9 spoke with, most likely that will be the Undersheriff PD Taylor.

The candidates are:

Democrats

- Virgil Green

- Michael Hanson

Republicans

- Mike Christian

- Brett Macy

- Darrell Sorrels

- P.D. Taylor

Independent

- Ed Grimes