Record-Breaking Heat Expected Across Oklahoma Saturday

Our warm and windy conditions will continue into our Friday night.

Temperatures will fall through the 60’s Friday evening and into the 50’s for the overnight under mainly clear skies.

So, definitely a mild start to our Saturday morning as south winds will be 10-20 mph. We expect plenty of sunshine through the day, south winds will be steady 15-25 mph with some gusts over 35 mph. On Saturday, the humidity will be low with lots of dormant grass around and gusty winds.

The wildfire threat will be very high to extreme across the state especially from OKC west. High temperatures on Saturday will feel more like summer than winter, with high temperatures ranging from the low 80’s to low 90’s across the state.

A big time cold front arrives Saturday evening into the overnight across the state with clouds and strong north winds.

So, we go from summer to more typical February-like weather on Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40’s to 50’s across the state, but will feel much cooler with a gusty north wind and cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to next week, an area of low pressure will be moving across the desert southwest this weekend and into Texas by Tuesday. This will bring us clouds and eventually some light rain Sunday and Monday across the area. Monday night into Tuesday there will likely be a moderate band of rain that will hopefully set up and give us up to an inch of rain across parts of the state.

Have a great Friday evening!