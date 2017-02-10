Pedestrian Hit, Killed While Picking Up Litter In NW OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a pedestrian picking up litter on the shoulder on EB I-44 near the NW 23rd exit, was struck and killed Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene of the deadly crash around 3:45 p.m. According to the report, an ice cream truck left the road to the right for an unknown reason, hit the pedestrian and ended up on its top. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time, awaiting notification of kin.

The driver of the truck, identified as 61-year-old Eric Doss, was uninjured.

Three lanes of the interstate were shut down while crews worked the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.