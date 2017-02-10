Trump Approves Disaster Funding For Oklahoma After January Winte - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Trump Approves Disaster Funding For Oklahoma After January Winter Storm

President Donald Trump on Friday approved disaster funding for the state of Oklahoma for mid-January’s severe winter storm.

The approved disaster declaration free up federal funding for supplemental assistance to state, tribal and local recovery efforts for the counties of Beaver, Beckham, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Roger Mills, Texas, Woods, and Woodward.

Funding is also available “on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide,” according to a press release issued by the White House Office of the Press Secretary.

The release goes on to state that, “Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the determinations of further damage assessments.”

