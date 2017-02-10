Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting In Bethany

Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near NW 36th Ter. and E. Overholser Dr. in Bethany.

Bethany Police tell News 9 the male suspect, identified as James Stephen McMullen, was rushed to OU Medical Center. He died from his injuries around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to this home on NW 36th Terrace shortly after noon Friday, after the woman who lived at the home showed up to the police station, saying her son had beat her up.

The police chief says that's when two of his officers arrived to talk to the son, he opened the door and was holding a gun - pointed towards his chest.

“When our officers saw that our gentleman was armed, they stepped back and drew their weapons. They ordered him several times to drop the gun,” said Bethany Police Chief Phil Cole.

But Cole says the man ignored their commands, and then pointed the gun at his officers - forcing them to make a life or death decision.

“One of my officers fired multiple times hitting the suspect,” said Cole.

Police are now trying to locate any witnesses who may have seen the fight between the mother and son and between the son and officers.

Diane and Bob Borlase heard the shooting and wondered what happened.

“[I heard] just a big bang under my window. I thought someone was trying to break into our house and that's when I came out front and saw all this commotion,” Diane said.

The couple was shocked to hear why police were at the home. They say the son and his mother had lived at the home across the street for the past 10 years. And they had never heard any problems coming from the home. In fact, they say they saw the son early this morning.

“We were out walking and he drove by and said ‘Hi’ and said ‘We're going to get donuts.’ We wished him a good morning and went out for our walk.”

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative leave. Bethany Police said they will release the officer's name on Monday.