Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting In Bethany - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Suspect Dies After Officer-Involved Shooting In Bethany

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting near NW 36th Ter. and E. Overholser Dr. in Bethany.

Bethany Police tell News 9 the male suspect, identified as James Stephen McMullen, was rushed to OU Medical Center. He died from his injuries around 7 a.m. Saturday.

Police responded to this home on NW 36th Terrace shortly after noon Friday, after the woman who lived at the home showed up to the police station, saying her son had beat her up.

The police chief says that's when two of his officers arrived to talk to the son, he opened the door and was holding a gun - pointed towards his chest.

“When our officers saw that our gentleman was armed, they stepped back and drew their weapons. They ordered him several times to drop the gun,” said Bethany Police Chief Phil Cole.

But Cole says the man ignored their commands, and then pointed the gun at his officers - forcing them to make a life or death decision.

“One of my officers fired multiple times hitting the suspect,” said Cole.

Police are now trying to locate any witnesses who may have seen the fight between the mother and son and between the son and officers.

Diane and Bob Borlase heard the shooting and wondered what happened.

“[I heard] just a big bang under my window. I thought someone was trying to break into our house and that's when I came out front and saw all this commotion,” Diane said.

The couple was shocked to hear why police were at the home.  They say the son and his mother had lived at the home across the street for the past 10 years. And they had never heard any problems coming from the home. In fact, they say they saw the son early this morning.

“We were out walking and he drove by and said ‘Hi’ and said ‘We're going to get donuts.’ We wished him a good morning and went out for our walk.”

The officer involved has been placed on routine administrative leave. Bethany Police said they will release the officer's name on Monday. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.