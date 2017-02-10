Authorities Investigating Death Of Man In OKC Police Custody

Oklahoma City police say a hospitalized man has died in their custody.

Officers say they received multiple 911 calls on Feb. 1st just after 4 p.m. in regards to a man acting irrationally and taking off his clothes near Northwest 50th St. and May Ave.

Two officers took Jeremy Allen Abbitt, 45, into custody after a minor struggle, authorities said. Abbitt then began experiencing a medical episode and stopped breathing, according to police.

Paramedics were able to successfully resuscitate Abbitt who told officers that he had ingested a significant amount of methamphetamine before officers arrived. Abbitt was taken to Integris Baptist Medical Center when he was admitted. Hospital staff told police that he had no signs of trauma to his body.

Friday, investigators were notified that Abbitt died at the hospital. According to procedure, the case will be investigated by the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit.

The cause and manner of Abbitt’s death will be determined by a medical examiner. Authorities are evaluating whether to place the officers involved, Msgt. Keith Duroy and Officer Sommer Tyrrell, on administrative leave while the case is under investigation.

Msgt. Duroy has 24 years of service and Officer Tyrrell has three years of service.