Firefighters Battle Commercial Fire in NW OKC

Firefighters battled a building fire Friday morning.

The blaze broke out at Specialized Outpatient Services in the 5200 block of Classen Circle near Northwest 51st and North Western Ave.

Crews fought heavy flames inside the building and around the roof. After containing the blaze crews attempted to salvage the structure.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is not known and there were no injuries. There is no estimate on the cost of the damages.