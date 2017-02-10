Chisholm Creek Development Growing Alongside It's Businesses

You don't have to look much further than the iFLY parking lot to see the progress the Chisholm Creek has made in just a year.

iFLY has 28 locations across the nation. Currently, Oklahoma City is the smallest market in which they do business but they have been doing big business.

Other businesses are catching on to the mixer-use development over the past year.

Apartment complexes are in the process of being developed within walking distance from the facility. There's also a Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Yokozuna sushi, and a new Republic Gastropub.

OKC's iFLY staff say all the options have meant good business for them and more than 27,000 fliers in just one year of business.

iFLY's official birthday is this weekend but they're running Valentine's Day specials on Tuesday. iFLY is open everyday from 10 to 10 come and check them out.