Westbrook's 26th Triple-Double Lifts Thunder Past Cavaliers

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Russell Westbrook notched his 26th triple-double of the season to lead the Thunder to a 118-109 win over the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers.

Westbrook finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists as the Thunder has now won three of its last four games.

After a strong start to the fourth, the Thunder led by seven points on a pair of Victor Oladipo free throws with 7:37 left in the game, but Kyrie Irving sparked a 10-3 Cavs’ run to tie the game at 99-99 highlighted by a pair of dazzling layups. OKC looked to be squandering its fourth quarter lead, but Westbrook apparently had other plans in mind.

Westbrook banked in a shot from the elbow, swished a jumper in the paint, followed that up with a contested jumper, all before swishing his signature shot and dishing assists to both Steven Adams and Oladipo as OKC’s all-star point guard orchestrated a defining 12-2 run to put the Thunder up 111-101.

If that wasn’t enough, Westbrook found Oladipo again, this time for a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:07 left that nearly blew the roof off Chesapeake Energy Arena and put an exclamation mark on the Thunder’s best win of the season.

Along with Westbrook’s big night, Oladipo finished with 23 points and seven rebounds while Adams added 20 points and 13 boards. Cameron Payne played his best game of the season and finished with 15 points off the bench.

Irving led the Cavs with 28 points while LeBron James added 18 points and seven assists in 41 minutes of action.

The Thunder will be back in action on Saturday night when it hosts Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. 

