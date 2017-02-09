My 2 Cents: How Will Thunder Fans React When KD Returns To OKC

Thursday night, Lebron James, a player who denied the Thunder their first World title when he played with the Heat, received a somewhat warm welcome inside Chesapeake Arena. Basically, a show of respect for his greatness.

But what will happen Saturday night, when one of the other greats, Oklahoma City's once favorite son, takes the court?

I was a huge fan of Kevin Durant's and I doubt anyone was a harsher critic when he left OKC, and as I said back in July, opted for the easy road to a championship.

Favorite son to arch enemy.

I'll be at the game Saturday night, and honestly I'm not sure how I'll react when he's introduced.

There's no denying he brought more positive attention to Oklahoma City than any single person ever has, and we shouldn't forget that.

Maybe I'll give him a brief thank you clap, I won't boo him, or maybe I'll just stand there.

Silence is golden, and since he plays for Golden State.

What would you do? Give me YOUR 2 Cents.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.