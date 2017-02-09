Candlelight Vigil Held For Norman Homicide Victim - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

The shock hasn't begun to wear off for people who knew popular Norman Attorney Bryan Young.

Young and a divorce client were gunned down in their homes Tuesday night in Norman, by that woman's ex-husband.

Thursday night at Arbor Lake Park in West Norman, there was a candlelight vigil for Bryan Young.

Before becoming an attorney, Young was a teacher, coach and also school principal at Norman North High School for many years.

Evelyn Williams worked for Young at Norman North, but worked for his law practice for the past two years.

"Bryan, I heard it best today. Bryan was a verb. Always in motion...happiest most upbeat energizing person I ever knew,” said Williams.

Bryan Young leaves behind his wife Lisa and five-year-old son. He was 47-years-old.

