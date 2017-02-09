McLoud Public Schools Closed Friday Due To Illness

Authorities are responding to a stabbing death in southwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Authorities are responding to a stabbing death in southwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Heavy rains in eastern Oklahoma are believed to have caused a train to derail near Sallisaw.More >>
Heavy rains in eastern Oklahoma are believed to have caused a train to derail near Sallisaw.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.