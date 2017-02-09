McLoud Public Schools Closed Friday Due To Illness

McLoud Public Schools is closed Friday, February 10, after 321 people called in sick over the last two days. According to the superintendent, those numbers include 27 staff member, four cafeteria workers, and three bus drivers.

This, is the second school district to close because of illness this week. Minco Public Schools closed for the rest of the week, after more than 130 children called out sick Tuesday.

2/8/17 Related Story: Schools Across Oklahoma Seeing Widespread Flu, Illness