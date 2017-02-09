OSU Running Backs Coach Headed To Oregon - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Running Backs Coach Headed To Oregon

By Ben Smith, News9.com
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State running backs coach Marcus Arroyo is heading to Oregon to become the Ducks’ passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Arroyo was regarded as the top recruiter at OSU in his two years with the Cowboys. The running game improved significantly this past year under Arroyo’s direction. The Cowboys went from 126.8 yards per game on the ground in 2015 to 171.0 ypg in 2016 and had five 200 yard rushing games.

Arroyo came to Stillwater in February 2015 after being the interim offensive coordinator and playcaller for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former San Jose State quarterback returns to his West coast roots and will try to help turn around an Oregon team that finished 4-8 last year, 2-7 in the Pac-12 conference.

Arroyo’s departure leaves the Cowboys with two assistant vacancies – running backs coach and offensive line coach. 

