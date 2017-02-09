Thunder Social Scene: OKC Hosts Cavaliers

The Thunder look to bounce back on Wednesday night when it hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7 p.m. Our Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee will be inside of Chesapeake Energy Arena tweeting updates during the game, so check back throughout to keep up with the action.

Game Over! Thunder 118 Cavs 109 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Move over Utah, Houston and Clippers, tonight is easily OKC's best win this season #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Russell Westbrook now has 26 triple-doubles on the season after that assist to Victor Oladipo. Thunder lead the Cavs 111-101 with 2:07 left — News 9 Sports (@News9Sport) February 10, 2017

Fun game and that Russ guy orders up his 26th triple-double #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

A Grant rejection and a Russell jumper, KC & The Sunshine band are rocking the Peake, Thunder up 107-101 3:42 left #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Thunder up 101-99, Russ banks in a two, OKC continues to hit buckets when you think the Cavs are gaining momentum. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Thunder 86 Cavs 82 after three, Russ-21pts, Payne-13pts 3/4 behind arc #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

OKC leads Cleveland 86-82 after 3 quarters. The Thunder outscored the Cavs 31-25 in that frame. #News9Thunder — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 10, 2017

Thunder up 8, almost time for Payne to come back in, OKC must keep pushing and continue to wear down the Cavs. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Cavs 57 Thunder 55 at half, OKC had a 41-29 lead after a Payne 3, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

OKC up 51-48 with 2:55 left in half, playing with energy, Payne leads in the OKC scoring column with 10 points, #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

7 turnovers for each team, Russ still looking for first field goal, up to 8 rebounds, #crazy good. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Cameron Payne has 10 points, 4/5 shooting, a much needed outing for the 2nd year player. Thunder up 41-29 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Lauvergne scores, that makes 9 different Thunder players in the scoring column. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Thunder put together another great 1st quarter, up 8. Led by 3 vs. Cavs back in Jan. Also led by 1 after 1st in both games vs. Warriors. — Brad Galbreath (@bradgalbreath) February 10, 2017

That Thunder (-11.5) line isn't looking so crazy right now. Just saying. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 10, 2017

Thunder 29 Cavs 21 after one, Oladipo-7pts, Russ-6 rebounds, 5 assists. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

James checks in, Andre checks back in #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Excellent start, Thunder up 11-6, Dre making it tough for Lebron, Oladipo with a quick 7 #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

All three are starting for the Cavs, what a difference 24 hours makes. #News9Thunder — Steve McGehee (@SteveMcGehee) February 10, 2017

Looks to me like NBA Commish has changed the line on #Thunder v Cavs -- gone from OKC -11 1/2 to OKC -2! Big 3 in. @NEWS9 @okcthunder — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) February 10, 2017

I'm seeing lines of Cleveland (-3) all the way to Thunder (-11.5). Could be easy $ if somebody gets the Cavs (+11.5) and the "Big 3" play. — Lee Benson (@LeeBensonNews9) February 10, 2017

LeBron warming up at Chesapeake. We'll find out around 5:30 if he, Irving, and Love will play tonight. @SteveMcGehee will have the latest! pic.twitter.com/RIN2kC3aKY — Brad Galbreath (@bradgalbreath) February 9, 2017