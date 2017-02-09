Injury Crash Reported Near EB I-44, NW 36th St.

The exit ramp to NW 36th St. was shut down on the eastbound side of Interstate 44 after a two-vehicle crash during rush hour on Thursday.

Emergency crews were originally called out to the wreck with a reported injury, but once on scene they discovered no one was seriously hurt.

As of 5 p.m. authorities sill had the exit ramp closed. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

