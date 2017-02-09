Get Ready For Warm, Breezy Friday Across Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Get Ready For Warm, Breezy Friday Across Oklahoma


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Another quiet but chilly night ahead with temperatures dropping to the low 40's. Our south wind picks up overnight with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday looks beautiful but windy. Highs will climb to the upper 70's under sunny skies. A gusty south wind will lead to an extreme fire threat in the afternoon.

The fire threat will continue on Saturday with near record highs in the 80's!

Clouds increase on Sunday with highs falling to the mid 50's.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
