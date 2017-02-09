Get Ready For Warm, Breezy Friday Across Oklahoma

Another quiet but chilly night ahead with temperatures dropping to the low 40's. Our south wind picks up overnight with gusts to 25 mph.

Friday looks beautiful but windy. Highs will climb to the upper 70's under sunny skies. A gusty south wind will lead to an extreme fire threat in the afternoon.

The fire threat will continue on Saturday with near record highs in the 80's!

Clouds increase on Sunday with highs falling to the mid 50's.