Norman Police Release Interview Video With Amelia Molitor Following Joe Mixon Assault

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Norman Police have released their interview video with Amelia Molitor, after she was punched by former Sooner running back Joe Mixon.

The video, nearly an hour in length, shows Molitor sitting down with a Norman Police detective. In it she describes what happened from beginning to end. The interview was on August 14, 2014. The confrontation between Molitor and Mixon happened three weeks before on July 25, 2014.

In the video, Molitor tells police she was with friends when a group of four young men started harassing her with cat calls. She said it escalated to derogatory terms. She tells the detective she went inside the restaurant to avoid confrontation.

According to Molitor, Mixon followed her group inside and the confrontation continued. The surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows she placed her hands on him, hit him in the face, and then Mixon punched her. Molitor fell to the ground.

“I remember a flash, like, looking at Joe, like, he was in front of me, and then just, like, it was like I got hit by a train and black. And I regained consciousness and I was on the ground. And there was blood, like, all over the floor,” Molitor said during the interview.

During the lawsuit, Mixon's attorney's said Molitor "hurled racial slurs" at him. This was brought up in the interview with the detective. She defended herself and said, "I am 100 percent sure that I did not use any racial slurs towards him." She said the color of his skin had nothing to do with what was going on.

The detective said they interviewed several other witnesses and confirmed, "Almost everyone says that you did not use a racial slur". 

During the interview, the detective showed Molitor the surveillance video from Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe that captured the punch. That was the first time she saw the footage and she told the detective, "I don't remember that at all".

