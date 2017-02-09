Fallin Names Patrick Wyrick To Fill Vacancy On OK Supreme Court - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Fallin Names Patrick Wyrick To Fill Vacancy On OK Supreme Court

Posted: Updated:
By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

On Thursday, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin named Patrick Wyrick to fill the vacant seat on the State Supreme Court.

Wyrick, 35, has served in the Attorney General’s office in the role of Solicitor General since 2011.  

Wyrick is set to succeed Steven Taylor, whose seat became vacant when Taylor retired in 2016.

“Patrick Wyrick is well positioned to tackle the difficult constitutional questions the Oklahoma Supreme Court must confront,” said Fallin. “He has litigated several significant constitutional law cases involving almost every frequently litigated provision in our state constitution. I have confidence he will perform his new duties with integrity and professionalism.”

This appointment is Fallin’s first to Oklahoma’s High Court.

The President and CEO of the Oklahoma Chamber of Commerce, Fred Morgan, issued the following statement on Wyrick's’s appointment: 

Patrick Wyrick is a talented lawyer with a record of distinguished service and will be an outstanding addition to our Supreme Court. He understands the constitutional role of the judiciary and the State Chamber looks forward to his service on the court as we look to make Oklahoma a better place to work, live and raise a family.

