Former Spencer Police Chief Announces Candidacy For Oklahoma County Sheriff

Former Chief of Police with the Spencer Police Department Virgil L. Green announced Thursday that he will run as a democrat for Oklahoma County Sheriff.

Sheriff John Whetsel announced he will retire March 1 after 20 years of service.

"Today all of the citizens of Oklahoma County stand at a crossroads, our citizens need a Sheriff who will developed trust throughout our community and a Sheriff who has the experience to lead us into the future. And so, it is with a full appreciation of the awesome responsibility that comes with the job that I am announcing my candidacy for the office of Sheriff of Oklahoma County," Green said.

Green has been in law enforcement for the past 17 years. He was Chief of Police with the Boley Police Department for 12 years and Chief of Police with the City of Spencer Police Department for four years. Chief Green has been a member of the Oklahoma Association of Chiefs (OACP) for the past fifteen years where he served on the executive board, where he was the first African American Police Chief In the history of OACP to be elected to serve on the executive board. Chief Green also has served as the President for the Oklahoma City Metro Chief’s Association.