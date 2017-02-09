Report: Joseph Randle Charged With Assaulting Fellow Inmate - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Report: Joseph Randle Charged With Assaulting Fellow Inmate

WICHITA, Kansas -

Former Dallas Cowboy and Oklahoma State running back Joseph Randle was charged with assault against a fellow inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday, according to a Wichita Eagle report.

His charges – one count of aggravated battery and one count of disorderly conduct – stem from an altercation at the jail on Friday. Randle is awaiting trials in four other criminal cases including running into people with his car, interfering with law enforcement and threatening the jail deputy.

Randle rushed for 822 yards and nine touchdowns in two-and-a-half seasons in Dallas.

His bond for the most recent charges is $7,500.

