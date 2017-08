Oklahoma City police have issued an arrested warrant for a 19-year-old woman in connection with a man's murder.

Officers say Victoria Smith is wanted for questioning in reference to her possible involvement in the December 2016 murder of Matthew Webster, 19.

A warrant on a charge of accessory to a felony has been issued for Smith.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.