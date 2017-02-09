OKC Police: 2 Men Steal Bottle Of Alcohol Break Store Window To - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OKC Police: 2 Men Steal Bottle Of Alcohol Break Store Window To Escape

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City police are looking for two suspects they say stole a bottle of alcohol and smashed the glass of a liquor store’s door.

According to authorities, two men entered a liquor store near Northwest 17th St. and North Lottie Ave. on Jan. 14 and attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol. Investigators say a clerk in the store saw the attempted theft and removed the bottle from one man’s coat, locked the store’s door and called police.

As the clerk was on the phone with police the same man grabbed another bottle of alcohol and put it in his coat, according to police. Then men then attempted to exit the locked door, and eventually they broke the glass and then crawled out, officers said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call OKCPD Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or submit a tip online at okccrimetips.com.

