Suspect Identified In Deadly Anadarko Officer-Involved Shooting

A police-involved shooting in Anadarko began as a domestic disturbance and ended with one man dead.

According to Anadarko Police, the shooting occurred as officers responded to a domestic disturbance just before 5 p.m at a home near N. 1st and Prairie Village Ave.

Once on scene, police say they located a male suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Henry James Hunter, armed with a knife. According to a report, officers gave Hunter verbal commands to drop his weapon, but when they say he started to approach them, one officer fired his weapon. Hunter was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The two officers who responded to the call have been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

District Attorney Jason Hicks requested OSBI special agents investigate the shooting. Five special agents were called in to collect information and evidence. Once agents have completed their investigation, they'll present a case to the district attorney.