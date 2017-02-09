Mourners To Hold Vigil For Slain Former Norman North Principal

Mourners will gather today for a vigil to remember the life of former Norman North High principal, Bryan Young, one of two victim's in a Tuesday night double-murder.

Besides being a well-respected lawyer, Young spent 17 years with the Norman school district as a teacher, coach, and, for five years, principal at Norman North High School.

Norman Police believe Michael Deffner forced entry into Young's home on Trisha Ln. before shooting him multiple times. Moments later and just few miles away, Deffner went to a home on Lindsey Ave. to shoot Cayann Patterson multiple time before lighting the house on fire.

The vigil is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in memory of Young. It will be held at the neighborhood park on Trisha Ln.